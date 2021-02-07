Impressive fourth quarter leads ECU women to 67-53 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ECU women’s basketball team snapped a seven-game losing skid and picked up its first win of the new year by coming back to beat Memphis, 67-53, Saturday night inside Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

The Lady Pirates (6-10, 4-7 AAC) used a 23-6 fourth quarter to complete the comeback and beat the Tigers (4-8, 2-5 AAC).

Senior Lashonda Monk led ECU with 20 points and five assists. Maddie Moore added 15 points and Taniyah Thompson tallied 11 points.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/6/womens-basketball-dominant-fourth-quarter-helps-ecu-top-memphis.aspx

Next up, ECU hosts USF Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET inside Minges Coliseum.

