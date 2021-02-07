Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina

HOLLISTER, N.C. (AP) - A 10-year-old North Carolina girl has died after being shot in what authorities say may have been the result of mishandling of a gun by a family member.

WRAL-TV reports that Halifax County deputies were called to Bobolink Trail in Hollister at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a juvenile being shot.

By the time they arrived, they learned the girl had died from her injuries.

Deputies said an investigation indicates that the girl may have been shot accidentally by a relative who mishandled a firearm. No other details were immediately available.

