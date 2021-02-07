Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies Monday; Cold start to cool finish

Monday & Tuesday

A short lived high pressure system will keep skies sunny on Monday, and while the sun rays will feel quite nice, we’ll still see temperatures struggle to reach the low 50s. Once the high moves off shore Monday night, our winds will shift to the south and lead to a nice warm up on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. However, this time of year warmer air comes with moisture, so expect to see not only a lot of clouds in the sky, but the chance of a few rain drops as well on Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll get another dry and sunny day on Wednesday before a few more drops arrive Thursday. The difference between this two day stretch and what we’ll see Monday and Tuesday will be the temperatures. Highs will stay about 5° to 10° below our seasonal norm, hitting the low 50s Wednesday and the upper 40s Thursday. Due to gradually increasing cloud cover, overnight lows will hold in the upper 30s.

Friday & The Weekend

Another low pressure system will ride along a sagging jet stream, pushing yet again another round of rain into the East. At this point, there is still some model disagreement on exactly when the heaviest rain will arrive, but we do know the end of the week and the start of the weekend will be soggy. The exit strategy of that low will determine whether we’ll see sunshine or some form of moisture on Valentine’s Day.