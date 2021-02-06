Wilson Police investigate deadly stabbing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -Wilson Police say a call about a shooting turned out to be a stabbing where one person has died.

Around 9:30 Thursday night police say they were dispatched to 2801-3 North Ward Boulevard about a gunshot. As they headed to the scene, officers were told the victim was being taken to Wilson Medical Center by a private person. When officers arrived on North Ward Boulevard they determined that the person had been stabbed.

The victim is identified as 30-year-old Dyqwhan Bowens who died as a result of his injuries.

The Wilson Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.