Police training simulator in New Bern nears completion

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With recent incidents surrounding law enforcement around the state, the need for better training resources to help keep officers and the community safe is being renewed. Here in Eastern Carolina a local community college and a city have teamed up to create a space for in-depth training to take place.

The City of New Bern and Craven Community College have partnered to get a new state of the art police training simulator that allows students to become immersed in real life scenarios.

Police Chief Toussaint Summers says this training will be an invaluable tool for not just his officers but the community as well. “Having a simulator for police officers to actually train on is very important. A lot of times we don’t get to experience actual events until we are actually in it. This will allow officers to go through different scenarios and the important thing is to act appropriately,” explained Summers.

Chief Summers says getting the opportunity to go back and review how an officer handled a situation can help them if the same situation were to occur out in the community.

“To be able to review your actions and just critique how maybe you could have done better, use this word versus that word, could I have used some other means to calm this down. It’s invaluable. We don’t have that opportunity right now,” said Summers.

In order to get the simulator, the City of New Bern transformed an old building that sits on the college’s Volt Center Campus. Public Works crews have spent the past three months breathing new life into the space. “We took some time to really put special attention into the simulator room, the goal was to make it dark for the simulator building, and then one of the main things we had to do was do the soundproofing,” explained Public Works Director, Matt Montanye.

Craven Community College says now that work on the building is complete they are hoping to have the simulator installed and ready for students in March.

Renovations and the simulator project cost $242,000 and was funded through a number of groups and the City of New Bern, including $50,000 from the Craven Community College Foundation.

