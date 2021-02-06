Advertisement

NC State uses 37-3 run to beat Boston College, 81-65

North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates after a dunk against North Carolina during...
North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates after a dunk against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP (Custom credit) | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Feb. 6, 2021
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 19 points and added six rebounds on Saturday to lead North Carolina State to an 81-65 victory over a Boston College team coming off a three-week coronavirus shutdown with six scholarship players available.

Calling on five walk-ons and playing for the first time since Jan. 16, the Eagles scored the first two baskets of the game before giving up 37 of the next 40 points.

Manny Bates and DJ Funderburk had 14 points and seven rebounds apiece for the Wolfpack (8-7, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games since a victory over BC on Dec. 30.

Jay Heath scored 20 points and Steffon Mitchell scored 14 points with seven rebounds for Boston College (3-11, 1-7). Five walk-ons — dubbed the Martians for the green jerseys they usually wear in practice — appeared in the game, with Andrew Kenny playing 18 minutes and hitting a pair of late 3-pointers.

NC State won the previous matchup with BC by three points.

This one was over early.

The Eagles missed 12 straight shots over a span of more than nine minutes before Heath hit a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the half to make it 37-11. BC was 8 for 28 from the field in the first half, and 4 for 18 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

NC State: Hosts Syracuse on Tuesday.

Boston College: Hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

