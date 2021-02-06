Multiple taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.

Saturday afternoon police and firefighters responded to a car fire near Shops at Hardee Village along E 10th Street.

There they found a two-car crash, with one of the vehicles on fire.

The fire was put out, and 5 passengers were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment, according to GPD. Their conditions are not public.

No deaths were reported.

The cause of the crash and fire are still under investigation.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted, with plans to open the road around 4:30 p.m.

