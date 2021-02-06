Advertisement

Lomax lifts Memphis over ECU, 66-59

ECU at Memphis Basketball
ECU at Memphis Basketball(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 assists to carry Memphis to a 66-59 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Landers Nolley II had 12 points for Memphis (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. D.J. Jeffries added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had eight rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-7, 2-7), who were coming off an upset of No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. It was their first win over a ranked team in almost two decades and the highest-ranked team they ever beat. Brandon Suggs added 10 points.

Memphis defeated East Carolina 80-53 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

