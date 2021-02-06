Greenville Montessori kids deliver plants to homebound seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a busy Friday morning for several students in eastern Carolina who were eager to share something special with homebound seniors ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Greenville Montessori School spent a week planting 200 houseplants to be delivered to participants of the Meals on Wheels program.

The Montessori method of education is based on mixed-age learning, ages three to twelve, that is self-paced and full of “hands-on” activities such as this one.

Children as young as three contributed, putting soil in the containers and planting the houseplants, which teacher Katrina Briley says they take pride in. “We do talk to them about what’s happening, why are we doing this and that is true, even the youngest ones take pride in that activity by doing it and participating in actively it really helps them understand the work. The joy and that this simple beautiful gift, hopefully, it’s going to bring someone else joy.”

Delores Gardner received a houseplant and says, “I like it. Love flowers, I just love flowers. And it’s so pretty and beautiful.”

The school says the plants were provided by Carolina Seasons Nursery and the containers were brought in by students who re-used old coffee mugs and other kinds of containers.

