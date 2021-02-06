Advertisement

ENC school nurse warns against Super Bowl gatherings

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper is encouraging all North Carolina schools to open their doors, a push that Craven County assistant lead nurse, Luanne Mack echoes.

“In-person learning is very important for our students,” Mack said.

In Craven County, all K-5 kids have the option to go back to school in-person and doors can open for grades 6-12 at a reduced capacity.

“Our goal is to get children back to school, schools should be the last places closed and the first places open,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Mack feels in-person learning is important for kids to reach their social and emotional well being.

“However, we must have them reach that goal safely and in order to do that everyone must do their part,” Mack said.

Mack says that relies on parents and family members continuing to do their part to reduce the spread.

“Ultimately what we want to be able to do is to keep our children in school, keep everyone healthy and keep everyone safe,” she said.

That’s why she’s encouraging social distancing precautions ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

“Please minimize your social gathering and please help us to maintain and keep our schools open,” said Mack.

