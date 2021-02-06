Advertisement

Duplin County woman wins first $100,000 prize on 100X The Cash game

100X The Cash game
100X The Cash game(NC Lottery)
By Dave Jordan
Feb. 5, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Jo Ellen Boone of Duplin County won the first $100,000 prize in the new 100X The Cash game.

She purchased her winning ticket from the Kenansville Food Mart on Mallard Street in Kenansville.

Boone claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.

The 100X The Cash game launched in January with five top prizes of $2 million and five $100,000 prizes.

Four top prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

