Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

