Valentine’s Day snack-o-grams benefit those with disabilities

SensABLE Snacks, a food truck program that employs adults with disabilities, says they are offering Valentines snackers through February 11.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and you can send a sweet treat to celebrate those you love while also supporting those with disabilities.

SensABLE Snacks, a food truck program that employs adults with disabilities, says they are offering Valentines snackers through February 11.

Leslie Lawrence, the food truck program manager, says the trucks have been parked throughout the pandemic to manage the safety of customers and employees, so they developed a virtual store to sell the snack-o-grams in the meantime. The Valentines snackers are snack-filled care packages that the program’s employees can package safely from home. Anyone can order a snacker to be sent to a loved one.

The snackers are $12 and all of the purchases support employment for those with disabilities, who Lawrence says are often overlooked or underemployed.

To purchase a Valentines snacker, click here.

The food trucks are a part of Easterseals UCP NC & VA with funding from Trillium Health Resources.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

