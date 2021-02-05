State now providing county-by-county vaccination data
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state department of health and human services is now posting county-by-county vaccination data on its dashboard.
The data provides details on who has received first and second doses as well as the total number of vaccines administered.
A map is provided on the dashboard and the details show when you select your county.
A drop-down box also allows you to view vaccine distribution based on age, race, ethnicity, and gender.
To look at your county’s progress click here.
