State now providing county-by-county vaccination data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state department of health and human services is now posting county-by-county vaccination data on its dashboard.

The data provides details on who has received first and second doses as well as the total number of vaccines administered.

A map is provided on the dashboard and the details show when you select your county.

A drop-down box also allows you to view vaccine distribution based on age, race, ethnicity, and gender.

