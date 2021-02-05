Advertisement

Saving Graces: Dixie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Dixie.

Volunteers say she was she was trying her best to get into the doors of a local daycare center, so the daycare there reached out to Saving Graces for help. Dixie is very friendly and she obviously loves kids!

Volunteers say say she also does well with other cats and would be a good fit in any loving home.

Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart through Valentines Day. To see all of the pets available for adoption, click here.

