Advertisement

Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Greenville police sued in 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man
(L-R) Clark, Dunlow, Messer
Three sentenced in Craven County on meth, firearms charges surrounding traffic stop
Darryel Hill, Romell Parker, Ronnell Battle, and Dysheka Parker
UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines