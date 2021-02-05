Recovering Lenoir County gunshot survivor remembers day he was shot, had truck stolen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is sharing his inspiring story of survival and recovery after being shot late last year.

Kenny Goff was shot four times and had his truck stolen investigators say by a suspect who was on the run after he shot a Lenoir County deputy.

“The first one went through my hand...and took my thumb and forefinger. And the bullet went right through my arm...and busted out my elbow,” Goff explained.

The other three bullets tore through his shoulder, right side, and stomach.

He still remembers the moment he was heading to work, when he says Robert Strother approached him in his backyard.

“He told me he didn’t want to kill me. All he wanted was my truck and cell phone,” said Goff.

Authorities say Strother stole his pickup truck and shot him.

Goff became emotional thinking about what a long road it’s been since then.

“I didn’t ask for this,” he said, wiping tears away. “It’s just been tough...trying to get over it and all.”

Goff said he had 5 or 6 surgeries at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville before he could come back home. He said he couldn’t have gotten through it without his wife, daughters, and the rest of his family.

“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have her,” Goff said of his wife Lynn.

Goff is still unable to go to work with his injuries. If you want to help out with medical and other expenses, you can find his GoFundMe here.

The deputy injured in the shooting was released from the hospital the same night.

Strother faces a long list of charges and has his bond set at $5 million.

