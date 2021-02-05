Advertisement

Police chief uses canoe to save mother, toddler from icy river

By WCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CNN) - A dramatic rescue unfolded on Thursday as first responders saved a mother and her toddler from an icy river in New Jersey.

Onlookers had called 911 after witnessing a woman and her 2-year-daughter fall through the ice in the middle of the Passaic River.

“She was basically holding the baby with one arm and keeping herself afloat with the other,” Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Foligno got a canoe from a nearby gas station and, while only wearing his uniform and not apparatus, clawed his way through the ice to the pair.

“I tried to first get the mom in the boat, which I was able to do, and then just keep my body heat on the baby to warm her up,” Foligno said.

Paramedics later said the toddler’s body temperature was in the mid-80s.

“I can’t imagine how they lasted that long for 20 or 25 minutes. I was out there in the boat, with just water touching me, and I was freezing,” Foligno said.

Firefighters finally pulled all three of them in the canoe through the ice and back to land. Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Investigators are trying to get more details as to why they were out there in the first place. The mother told Foligno that they were just trying to cross.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Greenville police sued in 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man
(L-R) Clark, Dunlow, Messer
Three sentenced in Craven County on meth, firearms charges surrounding traffic stop
Darryel Hill, Romell Parker, Ronnell Battle, and Dysheka Parker
UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines