Matt’s Forecast: Some sun Satuday; More rain Saturday night

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will quickly build behind the front for most of a dry Saturday. Clouds will quickly rebuild late Saturday with rain moving back in after sunset and persisting through sunrise Sunday. Rain totals on Friday will likely stay below 0.25″, but 1.00″+ will be likely with Saturday nights system. With temperatures staying above freezing, no frozen precipitation will be in the forecast this weekend. Sunshine will return to the area by midday Sunday. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the low 50s.

Next Week

The bulk of the week is looking dry with seasonable temperatures until a cold snap arrives toward the end of the week. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s until colder air drops temperatures Thursday and Friday.