Pactolus School hosts community day

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PACTOLUS, N.C. (WITN) -A local school community is pulling together to help each other out during challenging times.

The Pactolus School hosted the first ever Pitt County Schools CommUnity Day Thursday afternoon.

The drive-through event provided Pactolus School families with supplies including food, books, PPE, and other resources to help families navigate the pandemic.

The school district partnered with the United Way and other area organizations to provide the resources for free.

School staff say they wanted to support their students and their families going through tough times.

Pactolus School principal Taylor Matkins says, “We saw that there was a large need for just getting back to our community, and making sure that we take our partnership from our school into our community as well.”

Pitt County Schools officials say they hope to host similar events at other schools in the future.

