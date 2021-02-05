Onslow County gives 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Onslow County has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

This comes a day after the county saw a reduction in new cases per day for the rolling seven-day average.

Onslow Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover noted that the new cases per day were averaging 195 in early January. Now, the seven-day rolling average is 95 new cases per day.

At the same time, Onslow now counts more than 10,000 doses of vaccine as having been successfully administered by the Onslow County Health Department with the County’s partners. This number counts first doses given, and a smaller number of second doses that have been administered.

Richmond-Hoover believes the decrease in the seven-day average and the significant milestone of the 10,000th vaccine administration represents good news.

You can call the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank to get your name on the list as it is appropriate. Citizens in the 65+ category can call 910-989-5027 or go the Onslow County Health Department pages on the Onslow County government website (www.onslowcountync.gov).

