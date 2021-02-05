Advertisement

Onslow County deputies looking for missing Hubert man

Aaron Deptola was last seen Thursday morning around 5 a.m. in Hubert.
Aaron Deptola
Aaron Deptola(OCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after deputies say a Hubert man was last seen more than 24 hours ago.

Laura Deptola says her husband, Aaron, was last seen Thursday morning around 5 a.m. in Hubert. She says phone records indicate he may be in Fayetteville, which she says he has no connection to.

Deptola says her husband has PTSD and is bipolar. She does not believe anything suspicious is going on, but says she has reason to believe he might hurt himself.

Onslow County deputies are trying to locate him. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (910) 455-3113.

