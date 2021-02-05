Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Hometown Healing
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Hometown Healing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Weather Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Latest Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 02-04-21
NCEL 02-04-21
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST
|
Updated: 19 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Links
View all the recent drawings
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Greenville police sued in 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man
Three sentenced in Craven County on meth, firearms charges surrounding traffic stop
UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart
Latest News
Recovering Lenoir County gunshot survivor remembers day he was shot, had truck stolen
Matt’s Forecast: Some sun Satuday; More rain Saturday night
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
Man found dead after crews respond to Craven County fire
State now providing county-by-county vaccination data