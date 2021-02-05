NC Board of Education approves social studies changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A controversial proposal to change the curriculum of social studies classes in North Carolina has passed.

The board approved draft 5 of the standards, which removed the terms “systemic racism,” “systemic discrimination” and “gender identity” from the document and replaced them with “racism,” “discrimination and “identity.”

Members who supported the change say it will allow teachers to tell the whole truth about American history and be more inclusive.

However, critics maintain it will be divisive because the changes don’t depict America.

The measure passed 7-to-5 with all of the “no” votes coming from Republicans.

