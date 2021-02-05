Man found dead after crews respond to Craven County fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say they found a man dead in his garage after responding to a Friday afternoon fire.

Stanley Kite with Craven County Emergency Services says that Township 9 firefighters got a call to Dry Monia Road around 12:19 p.m.

The man’s body was discovered when firefighters arrived.

Kite says that the man’s wife called 911.

