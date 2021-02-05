Local restaurants prepare for Super Bowl weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Super Bowl weekend means big business for some local restaurants.

At Wings Over Greenville, staff members are preparing to serve up over 4,000 pounds of chicken this weekend.

Manager Bryan Lally says pre-ordering is underway, and if you prefer a specific time to pick up your Super Bowl spread you should pre-order as soon as possible. Of course, you can still order throughout the weekend and on game day as well.

Lally says Super Bowl Sunday is by far the busiest day of the year, and it takes all hands on deck to keep football fans fed. “We’re going full tilt in here. We’ll have at least a dozen guys working in the back, as many delivery drivers as I can scrape together. It’s an exciting day at work.”

Lally says they’re looking forward to a busy day after a slower than normal year during the pandemic.

