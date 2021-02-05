House votes to remove congresswoman from committees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. House voted 230 to 199 to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments because of comments she made about violence and conspiracy theories.

Eleven Republicans joined all Democrats to approve her removal.

UNC political professor Jason Roberts says the Georgia Republican House of Representative’s member said multiple controversial things before she was elected to Congress.

“Her saying that Nancy Pelosi and other leaders in Congress should be assassinated,” he said.

“She’s also been associated with some of the people who say that the school shootings, such as the ones in Connecticut a few years ago, weren’t real. They were fake and staged by actors. She also questioned the 9/11 attacks...and so she’s really aligned herself [with] a lot of these conspiracy theories that I think collectively have come to be known under the QAnon label.”

The move by the Democrat-run House comes after Republicans took no action against her.

“It is a new precedent, and that is somewhat concerning that you could have the majority party decide to remove a member of the minority party from a committee,” explained Roberts.

“What the Democrats are saying about this is, it’s like...if one of our members threatens violence against someone in this chamber, we would take them off for you. You wouldn’t have to do it. They think this threat of violence is serious enough to warrant this unprecedented step.”

Peter Francia, a political professor at ECU, said removal from committee assignments has happened before.

“You could go back to 2019 and look at Steve King who was a congressman in the state of Iowa. He made comments to a reporter that endorsed white nationalism.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene will still be able to vote on the House floor, just not in the committees she was assigned to: the Budget and Education and Labor Committees.

