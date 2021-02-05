Former Kansas City Chiefs player, Terrance Copper shares safe Super Bowl plans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Practices for the biggest game of the year are underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“It’s a great time in my household especially with the Chiefs, you know I’m a Chief, so having the opportunity to win back-to-back championships is amazing,” said Former Kansas City Chiefs Player, Terrance Copper, who’s from Washington and played high school football for the Pam Pack and college football at ECU.

Super Bowl 55 this weekend comes as the nation fights a battle of its own, COVID-19.

“I hope people remember what happened right after Christmas and New Years with the big increase and are careful,” said CarolinaEast, Doctor Ron May.

The big game usually brings a room full of fans, gathered around a TV, eating snacks and cheering on their favorite team, but experts say in hopes of blocking COVID-19, that people should keep the fun restricted to those in your immediate household.

“If it’s just the three of you that live there, and you normally sit around or four, whatever it is, and you watch television, that’s what you do every day, perfectly reasonable, but if it’s other family members who you’re not normally around, that becomes a potential problem,” said Dr. May.

One of the many people following the advice from health experts is Copper, hoping to enjoy the game and stay healthy at the same time.

“I want to really actually sit down, enjoy it and relax, kick my feet up and just stay at the house and watch the game, you know so for me and my household we’re gonna be home and watching it,” he said.

As we all look forward to the day we can gather once again, Copper reminds us of how far we’ve really come.

“Just enjoy the game, enjoy the Super Bowl, enjoy it safely, enjoy it at the house and just be thankful for it, because like I say there was a point in time where we didn’t think we were gonna have it, football, in general, let alone the Super Bowl,” said Copper.

