Duplin County man arrested on child porn charges

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man has a $2 million bond after his arrest in Duplin County on child porn charges.

Joshua Compean is charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say on Wednesday they searched a home in the Albertson area after getting information about someone receiving and possessing child porn. They learned those at the home could not be involved due to living arrangements at the time the files were downloaded.

Their investigation then led them to the 22-year-old Compean. Deputies searched the man’s cell phone and discovered multiple child pornography files. They say he admitted downloading them and gave details that confirmed his involvement.

Deputies say their investigating is ongoing.

