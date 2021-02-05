Missing Onslow County man has been located

HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Aaron Deptola of Hubert has been located and is safe.

Earlier Friday a missing persons report was issued for Deptola.

No further information has been provided.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Deputies are asking for help locating a missing Onslow County man.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Aaron Deptola, 35, of Hubert.

Deputies say that Deptola was last seen between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on February 4th at his home on Byrum Run in Hubert.

We’re told he was last talked to around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the man may be in distress and suffers from various mental health concerns.

If you know where he is call 910-455-3113.

