3 officers shot in High Point standoff

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police in High Point say three officers have been shot during an overnight standoff.

A spokesman for High Point police told news outlets early Friday that all of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though one officer may need surgery.

Police say the standoff began late Thursday after officers heard gunfire near a home.

The officers spotted a man on the porch with a rifle. Police say he then barricaded himself inside the home.

The suspect is accused of shooting the officers as a tactical team worked to get him out of the house. The man was still barricaded as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.