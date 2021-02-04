Advertisement

State Sen. Natasha Marcus tests positive for the coronavirus

NC State Senator Natasha Marcus
NC State Senator Natasha Marcus(ncleg.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - A state senator in North Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Natasha Marcus announced her positive test results in a Facebook post.

The Democrat from Davidson said that she hadn’t been to work in person since January 13th and had not attended any social gatherings. She also said that she had made limited trips outside her home.

Marcus said she hopes she avoided spreading it to anyone else and that her positive test serves as a reminder for people to be careful.

Marcus is the fifth state legislator to publicly announce that he or she has the coronavirus.

