UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Arrests have been made surrounding two separate homicides that happened minutes apart in Rocky Mount Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Mount police have arrested Darryel Hill, 30, and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Markelius Chamber.

Chamber was found with a gunshot wound around Branch Street after officers responded to a shot spotter activation around 1:52 p.m.

Chamber died at UNC Nash Healthcare, police say.

Hill is being held without bond.

Darryel Hill, Romell Parker, Ronnell Battle, and Dysheka Parker (Rocky Mount Police)

At 2:06 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Challenge Court for a shooting there.

Officers found Sherman Whitaker, 45, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Whitaker died at the scene, police say.

Romell Parker, 24, Ronnell Battle, 25, and Dysheka Parker, 25, have each been charged with first degree murder.

All three are being held without bond.

Rocky Mount Police are investigating two homicides that happened just minutes apart in different parts of the city.

Police say officers responded to a shot spotter alert around 1:52 p.m. in the 1000 block of Branch Street.

Officers say they found Markelius Chambers, 27, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he died.

Officers responded to a second shooting around 2:06 p.m. in the 100 block of Challenge Court.

Police say they found 45-year-old Sherman Whitaker with an apparent gunshot wound.

We're told officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Whitaker died at the scene.

Police did not say if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to call police at 252-972-1411,

Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

