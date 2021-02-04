Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

