NC lawmakers pass COVID relief, advance K-12 reopening bill

COVID-19 classroom
COVID-19 classroom(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina state senators have passed a bill requiring school boards allow the state’s 1.5 million K-12 public school students back in the classrooms.

The proposal allows parents to choose to continue having their child learn remotely.

The measure now heads to the state House of Representatives. It would then go to Gov. Roy Cooper if approved. Cooper has signaled his opposition to the bill. Lawmakers also sent the governor a coronavirus relief bill that would give about $1.6 billion for education.

Some of the money will be used to help schools reopen. Parents would have more time to apply for a $335 check to help offset remote learning costs they’ve incurred.

