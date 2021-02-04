Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday gave an inspiring wave to Eastern Carolina on Friday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Deputy William Toney on its Facebook page saying “Deputy Toney wants to say “Hi!”.

The post says that Toney is doing great and that if all goes well he is expected to be released in the next few days.

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Both he and the sheriff’s office thank everyone for the messages, calls, texts, and food sent since yesterday.

Investigators say that Deputy Toney was shot multiple times by Jarred Ford, 33, of Florida, during an I-95 traffic stop outside of Rocky Mount on Thursday.

Sheriff Keith Stone says a deputy shot this morning on I-95 is “in high spirits” and is expected to recover.

“It’s because they were in gods hands. That’s the only reason these officers are here and the quick, good training that these officers had. But this man had all intent of killing one of the people that protect you every day.”

Deputy William Toney is at Vidant Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting near the Gold Rock exit.

Sheriff Stone said between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. their criminal interdiction unit pulled over a Mercedes Benz with Florida tags for speeding.

Deputy Shelby Smith was going to give Jarred Ford a warning citation but suspected the 33-year-old St. Petersburg man was involved in criminal activity.

Stone said Smith called for a K-9 officer and that’s when Deputy Toney arrived.

The sheriff said after the two asked Ford to get out of the vehicle, the man pulled a gun, turned around and started shooting. Deputy Toney was hit three to four times.

Deputy Smith returned fire, hitting Ford numerous times who then made his way into an adjacent ditch and lost his weapon. Smith kept him at gunpoint until other officers were able to secure the gun.

Sheriff Stone said Deputy Smith provided medical attention to the gunman who was also shot.

“What’s heroic about it is to go from that shootout with a suspect and then the suspect is laying there and needs medical attention and they do that. They provide medical attention.”

The sheriff said the 44-year-old Toney was wearing a bullet-proof vest and was hit twice in the upper body and once below the waist.

Both Deputy Toney and the gunman were either in surgery or just coming out of surgery at Vidant.

Stone says that deputy Smith was injured but did not require treatment at the hospital.

Stone says Ford has a lengthy criminal record in Florida including strangulation, drug trafficking and aggravated assault with a firearm.

“This man had all intent of killing one of the people who protect you every day, and the citizens of the United States should be alarmed that these type of people are out here over and over and over,” Stone said, “And like with this one, seven pages of criminal activity, it puts every person in America at risk.”

A Nash County deputy was shot this morning along Interstate 95 outside of Rocky Mount.

It happened near the Gold Rock exit in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy.

It appears to have happened during a traffic stop involving a silver vehicle and a white unmarked cruiser.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

WRAL-TV reports that the suspect was also shot and that another deputy was injured in some way.

The Highway Patrol says a trooper who responded to the scene this morning experienced a medical condition unrelated to the shooting and was sent to the hospital. That trooper has since been released.

Authorities were using a metal detector around a ditch off that runs off the side of the interstate, while a command post has been brought in.

Southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at exit 145 and people are being detoured off the interstate. As of 4:00 p.m. the interstate was still closed.

Traffic on the busy interstate is backed up for miles.

It happened near the Gold Rock exit in the southbound lanes of the interstate. (WRAL-TV)

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Keith Stone will brief the media at 5:00 p.m. A news release says no other information would be released until then.

