Advertisement

Maskless man pulls gun, steals chicken from Calif. restaurant

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Employees at a Southern California restaurant are still trying to make sense of what happened there Wednesday night.

A customer pulled a gun when he was asked to put on a mask, and then he decided to rob the place – though he didn’t want money.

Employees said the trouble began when the maskless man walked into Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena and got angry when the cashier asked him to put on a mask.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face,’ and he told him again, ‘Just put a mask on,’” said cook Robert Gonzalez.

Employees said the man was so upset that he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. It was all caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

“Then he came back towards the kitchen, and he said, pointing the gun at me, pretty much said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” Gonzalez said.

There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, but no bag. So, the man grabbed a couple of to-go orders while the employees ran out the back door.

No one was harmed in the incident, but employees are admittedly a little confused.

“I understand our chicken is good, but I mean … that’s some expensive chicken he’s got there,” Gonzalez said. “It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time.”

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Greenville police sued in 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man
(L-R) Clark, Dunlow, Messer
Three sentenced in Craven County on meth, firearms charges surrounding traffic stop
Darryel Hill, Romell Parker, Ronnell Battle, and Dysheka Parker
UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines