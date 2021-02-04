Advertisement

Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The police report says the car had been left unlocked with the engine running by a driver who worked for a contractor that provides logistical support.

Contractor CDR Maguire says the driver had gotten out of the car to find a security guard to allow him to enter the site.

The company says it has no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Greenville police sued in 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old man
(L-R) Clark, Dunlow, Messer
Three sentenced in Craven County on meth, firearms charges surrounding traffic stop
Darryel Hill, Romell Parker, Ronnell Battle, and Dysheka Parker
UPDATE: Arrests made in Rocky Mount homicides that happened minutes apart

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines