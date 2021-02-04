ECU parents and students sign petition for better quality online classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 1,200 parents and students have signed a petition to ECU’s Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, after complaints that online classes weren’t providing students with the same quality education as in-person classes, even though they’re still paying for it.

A freshman says her grades are suffering. And a mother wonders if it’s worth the money.

Abugail Frugé says it’s hard enough to start her first year of college in the middle of a pandemic, but now she’s considering other schools for a chance at a better education.

“I would probably have to go to a different school, even if it’s a matter of scholarship or not. It’s just because I’m not learning much this way. And it’s becoming so difficult that I might even lose my scholarship, no matter how it goes, because I’m already having a hard enough time keeping up my grades.” Frugé said,

Frugé started her freshman year at ECU, in a pandemic. She’s an honors college student, with Attention Deficit Disorder, who says her online classes haven’t been working for her.

“Working so hard, but not absorbing any of the information due to how we’re being taught is really frustrating,” said Frugé.

Her mother, Shannon Stewart, tried to support her all she could.

“My daughter chose ECU above all the other colleges that she got accepted to for research opportunities and further tutoring,” Steward said.

However, she ended up paying out-of-pocket for tutoring and fees for college perks her daughter isn’t using.

“There’s no clubs. There’s no organizations. There’s no in-person tutoring. I mean, realistically, they don’t have any options,” Frugé said.

And Frugé says biochemistry isn’t a major that should be taught with pre-recorded lectures and PowerPoints.

“I wasn’t learning anything, but I was still having to pay for all these courses and all these textbooks,” Frugé said.

So, they, along with 1,200 others, signed a petition to Chancellor Ron Mitchelson for crucial changes to online learning.

ECU faculty, staff and administration continue to work hard to provide the best educational experience possible while protecting the health and safety of the university community. We know that the current situation is more difficult for some than for others, and we offer a number of resources to make sure that all students can get the help they need, from tutoring and counseling to technical assistance. We encourage all students to reach out for assistance when needed.

Still, Stewart says they’re looking at other universities for next semester if something doesn’t change.

“It seems like we’re paying the same amount, and not getting the same quality,” Stewart said.

Frugé says another issue she’s running into is trying to find one-on-one time with her teachers. Her mom says when she tried to get some help, she couldn’t get it, and then, didn’t do well on the test.

The woman who started the petition, Liza Shaw, says once it reaches 2,000 signatures, she’ll present it to the chancellor. To learn more, click here.

