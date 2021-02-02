WITN Sports Spotlight: Ariana Wolkerstorfer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on former West Carteret High School standout and current Greensboro College women’s wrestler Ariana Wolkerstorfer!

Wolkerstorfer continues to blaze new trails as a freshman on the newly-formed Pride women’s wrestling team, the first and only women’s collegiate wrestling team in the state of North Carolina.

In a family full of boys, “Wrestling taught me how to take care of my brothers,” Wolkerstorfer said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports on Monday.

Since seventh grade, Ariana has done something few women ever do, and that’s wrestle competitively.

“It was the discipline it taught me,” said Wolkerstorfer. “It was really rewarding, and it helped me get away and was good to get my energy out.”

Most of the time growing up, she wrestled guys.

“When I was younger it was a big thing, like ‘You’re wrestling a girl. This is weird,’” Wolkerstorfer said.

But that quickly changed when she got to high school.

“As I went on, it was more like, ‘Treat her like a guy. She’s been wrestling for this many years, so she’s pretty much one of the guys now. Treat her like a guy. Wrestle her like a guy. There’s no difference,’” Wolkerstorfer added.

Then, during her junior and senior years at West Carteret, she started competing in the newly formed girls state wrestling invitational.

That’s where she won state title in the 113-pound weight class.

“Wrestling taught me anything is possible,” said Wolkerstorfer. “Being a girl in an all-guys sport and being able to stick with them, it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Fast forward to last week, Ariana is a freshman at Greensboro College registering the first women’s wrestling victory in program history.

READ MORE: https://greensborocollegesports.com/news/2021/1/24/womens-wrestling-pride-womens-wrestlers-compete-at-robert-horton-memorial-at-emmanuel-ga.aspx

“Because there are a lot of girls who are like, ‘I want to wrestle, but it’s mostly guys. I don’t think I can do it. I’m not strong enough.’ But then when they see another girl doing it, there like, ‘Yeah, if she can do it, I can do it.’”

Ariana has dreams of qualifying for nationals, making the world team, setting up a club for younger wrestlers, and later becoming a coach. But until then, the Newport, North Carolina native plans to continue to inspire.

“If you have an idea or a dream of something you want to do, don’t let anyone hold you back, just do it. Don’t let stereotypes or society tell you you can’t do it.”

