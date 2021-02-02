Vote unanimously passed, confederate monument to be relocated.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County commissioners unanimously voted Monday night to relocate the Pitt County confederate monument that sat in front of the Courthouse.

The monument was removed from the Courthouse lawn last summer and now, in it’s place stands three flag poles.

The confederate monument will be moved to an area on NC-43 South, in the southern part of Pitt County on former County Commissioner Ephraim Smith’s property.

Pitt County Manager, Scott Elliott said the monument will sit on the West of the road if you are driving southbound on NC-43.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy funded and donated the monument. It was dedicated in 1914.

