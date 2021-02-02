Vaccine appointments lag with shortage of doses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With fewer COVID-19 doses making their way to North Carolina, local health departments are seeing how the shortage is affecting those who are qualified.

Some have been waiting to make an appointment, while others have had trouble knowing whether they are scheduled or not.

“We did not get any vaccine the week of January 18th to the week of January 25th. So we are right now waiting for next week to get our first batch of new doses,” explained Wes Gray, the health director for Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

Gray says the demand is high, and that they’re getting 200 to 300 calls a day, but it’s the supply they’re waiting on.

If you have already called and left your information, Gray says the health department will likely reach out to you when they can get you an appointment. If you aren’t sure if they have your information, you can call to confirm.

If you have technical issues, Gray says you can reach out to family and friends or the health department for help.

Tabeal Uzziel is 67, immunocompromised, and anxious to get his COVID-19 vaccine. “I want to live to be 100!” he said. Uzziel says his biggest worry is for those who are home bound, kind of like he is.

“There are thousands of seniors who are totally home bound. Who don’t go out anywhere, some don’t even get out of their beds,” said Uzziel.

Gray says his health department is working on a plan with nurses and community partners to accommodate at-home vaccine requests.However, he says you are able to get in a car to get your vaccine, they will be able to administer it in your vehicle.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services told us last week that though this most recent shipment of doses was less than normal, there could be more in the coming weeks.

