SHERIFF: Gunman robs Family Dollar but gets away empty-handed
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOKERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in Greene County hope you can help them find an armed robbery.
Sheriff Lemmie Smith says the Family Dollar on Main Street in Hookerton was held up around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
The armed man demanded money from a clerk, but Smith says the robber left empty-handed because the employees were able to lock themselves in the office area.
The gunman was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Batman logo on the front.
Anyone with information on the robber should call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 252-747-3411.
