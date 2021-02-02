Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Blustery, cold afternoon

Wind chill values will hang in the 30s most of Tuesday afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tuesday

Expect a cold and mostly cloudy afternoon. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but feel like 30s thanks to the winds. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows near 30.

Wednesday & Thursday

The high pressure system to our west will move over us by Thursday, increasing sunshine and decreasing winds. Highs will go from the upper 40s Wednesday to the low 50s on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Two rain makers are expected to sweep over the East on Friday and Sunday. We will catch a brief break from the rain on Saturday, but the ground will still be quite soggy from Friday’s system. Highs will go from near 60 Friday to upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Cold air out of Canada will arrive early next week following Sunday’s system. Overnight lows will be above freezing during this period.

Next Week

Now is a good time to check the heater and things you rely on to stay warm. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lows will dip back into the 20s.

