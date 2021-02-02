Advertisement

One charged, one sought after Pender County duck hunters robbed

Pender County duck hunters robbed
Pender County duck hunters robbed(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURGAW, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested one suspect and are looking for a second after a group of duck hunters was robbed last week.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the four hunters were returning to their vehicles on Thursday when they encountered the two suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects shot one of the victims then took the group’s money and weapons. The injured victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says James Farland Jr. faces multiple charges and is being held on a $300,000 bond. The sheriff’s office says a search continues for Tyrese Daquon Lee.

