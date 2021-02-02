Grifton School goes virtual for Tuesday due to no heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County School System has announced that for Tuesday, all classes at Grifton School will be virtual.

In a press release sent Monday night officials for the district say the school will opt for a remote learning day on Tuesday after issues with the gas provider have left the building with no heat.

The release says school is expected to reopen for face to face instruction on Wednesday. Parents are urged to call the school system if there are any concerns.

