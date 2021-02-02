Advertisement

Grifton School goes virtual for Tuesday due to no heat

Grifton School goes virtual after heat goes out
Grifton School goes virtual after heat goes out(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County School System has announced that for Tuesday, all classes at Grifton School will be virtual.

In a press release sent Monday night officials for the district say the school will opt for a remote learning day on Tuesday after issues with the gas provider have left the building with no heat.

The release says school is expected to reopen for face to face instruction on Wednesday. Parents are urged to call the school system if there are any concerns.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34, who is a suspect...
SHERIFF: Deputies still looking for man wanted in Lenoir County fatal shooting
The FBI says this is a still of video from Stephen Baker's livestream from inside the U.S....
WAKE COUNTY: ‘Stephen Ignoramus’ charged in U.S. Capitol riot
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Deaths rise across ENC
Antonio Salisbury
Man arrested after two injured in Princeville shooting
Sean James Castle
UPDATE: Runaway teen located

Latest News

Vaccine Shortages cause concern for those eligible for shot
Vaccine appointments lag with shortage of doses
Vote unanimously passed, confederate monument to be relocated.
Vote unanimously passed, confederate monument to be relocated
ECU political science professor discusses Biden and GOP stimulus relief package meeting
ECU political science professor discusses Biden and GOP stimulus relief package meeting
Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Windy and cold Tuesday