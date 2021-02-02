Four people trapped inside of submerged vehicle

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A high speed chase has ended after a crash, leaving the vehicle upside down and completely submerged in a pond.

Duplin County officials say the crash happened at the intersection of the Kenansville bypass and NC Highway 11 north of Kenansville. We’re told multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the wreck, and that one person has been rescued. Four others remain trapped inside of the vehicle which responders say is no longer visable.

Divers from the Duplin County Search and Rescue team have been called in to assist. We have reached out to State Highway Patrol for more information on what happened.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.