Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media after receiving his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.(Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.

His family announced Moore’s death Tuesday in a tweet with his photo, noting that his death was in 2021.

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britain’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard. But his quest went viral and caught the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million).

For three weeks in April, fans were greeted with daily videos of Captain Tom, stooped with age, doggedly pushing his walker in the garden. But it was his sunny attitude during a dark moment that inspired people to look beyond illness and loss.

“Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,” Moore said in an interview during his walk, uttering the words that became his trademark.

