COVID-19 shuts down Grifton town hall

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Town hall in Grifton is closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

Officials did not provide any sort of explanation as to whether it was an infected person or someone who may have had close contact to someone else. They also did not specify when the person was in the building.

Officials ask you to use the drop box to the left of the office door for any payments. If you have an emergency, you should call Grifton police at 252-524-4161.

