Charlie’s Forecast: Winds get stronger through the afternoon

Tuesday

The position of a deep low pressure system to our northeast and a high pressure system to our west will help accelerate winds across the East today. Wind speeds will increase to 13 to 18 mph for most inland areas while the coast is expected to see 15 to 25 mph sustained winds. The direction will remain steady, coming in out of the northwest, and this will help keep our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average. Highs will hit the low 40s however the winds will make it feel like we are in the mid 30s at our warmest. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Wednesday & Thursday

The high pressure system to our west will mosey on over us by Thursday, gradually decreasing the cloud cover that has kept the sun away for what feels like weeks. We’ll wake up to cloud cover over the sounds on Wednesday before they move offshore by the afternoon. Highs will go from the mid 40s Wednesday to the low 50s on Thursday with winds relaxing as well.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Two rain makers are expected to sweep over the East on Friday and Sunday. We will catch a brief break from the rain on Saturday, but the ground will still be quite soggy from Friday’s system. Highs will go from the low 60s Friday and Saturday and fall to the mid 50s by Sunday. Cold air out of Canada will arrive early next week following Sunday’s system.

Next Week

Now is a good time to check the heater and things you rely on to stay warm. Temperatures will plunge from the 60s on Friday/Saturday to the middle 30s on Monday. Most areas will struggle to warm above 40 degrees doing the day and will be in the middle 20s at night.